No judge will live in rented quarters by 2027 — Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has assured that by the end of President Bola Tinubu’s first tenure in 2027, no judge of the FCT High Court will live in rented accommodation.

Wike gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja during the flag-off of the design and construction of official residences for heads of courts in the FCT, describing the event as “the most important” of all FCT flag-offs.

“We can’t continue to see judges living in rented houses. These judges preside over criminal and serious matters, and you never can tell what will happen,” Wike said.

The minister said the initiative, approved by President Tinubu and backed by the National Assembly, would provide decent accommodation and transfer ownership of the residences to judges upon retirement.

“As they retire, the property becomes their own. This is the approval of Mr. President,” he added.

The FCT Administration is currently constructing 10 duplexes each for the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court, and 20 for the FCT High Court, to be delivered by the end of the year.

Wike directed contractors to complete the projects within 12 months, warning against delays or cost variations.

Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), commended President Tinubu’s “selfless commitment” to judicial welfare, noting that decent housing would boost morale and reduce corruption in the judiciary.

“Even if you accuse the judiciary of corruption, what are they going to use the money for? Accommodation is already guaranteed. If it is about salary, it has been increased,” Fagbemi said.