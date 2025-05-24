No genuine political party in Nigeria, APC sliding into monarchy – Lukman

By Tunde Opalana

One time National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Lukman has berated party politics in Nigeria, saying there is no genuine political party in the country.

He came hard on the ruling APC and parties preparing for a coalition force against the ruling party.

Lukman knocked the APC for ditching progressive ideals while gradually sliding into monarchy.

He expressed these displeasure on Friday while featuring on Channels Television’s morning programme, The Morning Brief.

Assessing the existing parties and their gladiators, the former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum lampooned political parties in Nigeria for lacking clear cut ideologies, deviation from principles and disrespect for party constitution.

He said “any party whose elected representatives are not accountable is not a party in the classical sense”.

Descending heavily on his former party, the APC which he claimed to be a formation member, the political activist said he left when he realized the party started drifting from ideals of its founding fathers and ethos of progressivism.

“The APC has moved from a party envisioned to be progressive to almost a monarchy. As it is now, the APC mantra is that there will be no internal contest in 2027 — the President is adopted. All their governors are adopted. Legislators are also adopted,” he said.

Lukman who has remained consistent in the call for a rainbow of politicians to unseat Tinubu and the APC expressed belief in the workability of the proposed coalition movement ahead of 2027 which he said, is coasting to a conclusion.

While acknowledging that the coalition is capable of contesting and wrestle power from the ruling APC in 2027 general elections, he charged leaders of the movement not to lose focus or be distracted by personal ambitions.

He expressed belief that with a well structured internal culture, candidates to contest on the new platform for the 2027elections will emerge through transparent contests.