“No distraction, it’s time to rebuild – Nenadi Usman, assured LP leaders

By Tunde Opalana

The Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman has assured party members and supporters of her commitment to rebuilding and growing the party for victory.

In a message of appreciation to members and leaders of the party after Wednesday’s NEC meeting in Abuja, Senator Nenadi assured that a new Labour Party will come out of the crisis now finally settled by the apex court of the land.

The personally signed message on Thursday read “yesterday marked a significant moment in the life of our great party, the Labour Party, as the National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting and Stakeholders’ Interactive Townhall convened in Abuja.

“It was a gathering filled with purpose and clarity, and I was truly honoured to be present among eminent leaders and committed stakeholders — including my dear elder brother and grand leader, H.E Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, “Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the leader of NEC, Governor H.E. Dr Alex Otti, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, elected National and State Assembly members, as well as representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), leaders of the Obidient Movement and other patriotic Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Sanwo- Olu, S/ West Govs mourn Olunloyo, commiserate with Makinde

“The meeting was both timely and necessary, as we work collectively to fortify the foundations of our party, build unity among our ranks, and refocus on our enduring mission — building a New Nigeria that works for all.

“It is with deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility that I accept the resolution passed at the NEC meeting, appointing me as the Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party. I am grateful for the unanimous vote of confidence and for the trust you have placed in me to lead during this transitional period.

“We followed up this important milestone with a formal visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where we presented the Supreme Court judgment affirming the legitimacy of our party’s leadership transition and communicated the outcome of our NEC proceedings.

‘This is more than a procedural step — it is a demonstration of our collective commitment to due process, internal democracy, and the transparent governance that the Nigerian people rightfully expect from us.

“I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to all members of the Labour Party, the leadership of the NLC and TUC, the Obidientt Movement and every Nigerian who continues to believe in this movement. To our leader and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, your steadfastness and integrity continue to inspire millions.

“I reaffirm my commitment to the values and vision that define the Labour Party — a party of the people, for the people. Now is not the time for distraction or division. Now is the time to build, with unity, courage, and a deep love for our country.

“Together, we will continue this journey of hope, and I pledge to serve with diligence, openness, and unwavering focus on our shared goals.

“Let us remain steadfast, engaged, and hopeful. The New Nigeria is not a dream deferred — it is a vision in progress.

“Thank you, and may God bless the Labour Party and the Federal Republic of Nigeria”