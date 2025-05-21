No development levies in Delta, Ossai warns of 2-year jail term for violators

By Owen Akenzua

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Delta State Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Delta State Government has a law that strictly forbids the collection of development levies or fees from construction sites.

According to Ossai, The legislation was enacted in 2018 during Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s tenure as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and was signed into law by former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ossai explained that the law imposes a severe penalty of a two-year jail term on anyone found collecting such unauthorized fees.

The ban according to Ossai , specifically targets community development committees, youth groups, associations, community leaders, and traditional institutions that attempt to collect development levies or fees from both public and private sector developers.

“The government, under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s leadership, is dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for development and investment in Delta State.

By protecting property developers from extortion and harassment, the state aims to attract more investments and stimulate economic growth.” he said while calling on the public to report any harassment to the security agencies closer to them .