No crude oil discovered in Ibadan well -Oyo govt

The Oyo State government has debunked reports circulating on social media claiming that crude oil was discovered in a well at Yemetu, Ibadan, the state capital.

The government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, clarified that investigations revealed the substance found was diesel, not crude oil.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, gave the explanation in a statement on Wednesday.

He said according to the environment ministry, officials launched a three-day investigation, following a petition received on September 8, regarding suspected water pollution at a house in Yemetu Igosun.

“Findings showed that a well, which had served residents for nearly 20 years without contamination, was suddenly polluted with diesel that completely covered the water surface.

“About 250 litres of the substance were later recovered by security operatives.

“Investigators also inspected a telephone mast located less than three meters from the affected well, but confirmed there was no evidence linking the facility to the contamination.

“According to eyewitness testimonies, the pollution occurred within six hours, raising suspicions of sharp practices within the community, which has a history of unrest.

“To cushion the impact on residents, the state government, through the Oyo State Water Corporation, has provided 5,000 litres of potable water to the affected household.

“The contaminated water was evacuated for proper treatment and disposal by accredited waste contractors, while the well undergoes natural remediation,” government said.

The ministry also requested security agencies to intensify investigations and directed the mast owners to provide a borehole for the community as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“Reassuring the public, the Oyo State government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives, public health, and the environment.

It further admonished residents to desist from spreading unverified or sensational news capable of causing unnecessary panic and social unrest.