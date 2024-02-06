NNPP ‘ll work on APC failure to develop Nigeria, come 2027’

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has said that the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians will open the door for the NNPP in 2027.

Speaking on Tuesday over the NNPP victory in the two state Assembly elections rerun conducted last Saturday in Kano, he said the NNPP was working very hard and would win the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that the NNPP was declared the winner of the rerun election in two out of the three state constituencies of Kano State last Saturday.

The state constituencies are Kura/Garun Malam and Rimingado/Tofa.

Ajadi said Nigerians were disappointed with the manner the APC was ruling the country, saying an average Nigerian was waiting patiently for 2027 to remove APC from power.

He said the APC failure to develop Nigeria and the high level of corruption being unveiled at the federal level would buoy the chances of NNPP in 2027.

Ajadi urged APC members to prepare for a paradigm shift towards the NNPP, outlining key points and emphasising the need for real change and a fresh approach to governance.

He stressed that the APC had failed the nation, calling for urgency of tackling challenges such as unreliable electricity, inadequate medical facilities and prevailing hunger.

“It is not just about political power, but addressing fundamental challenges confronting the country, which the APC has not been able to confront frontally,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ugandan parliamentarians demand bigger, longer condoms

Expressing concern over Nigeria’s economy, Ambassador Ajadi labeled it a national embarrassment, urging APC members to consider shifting towards NNPP for a fresh approach to governance.

He emphasised the party’s dedication to resolving crucial issues such as electricity, healthcare and hunger.

Highlighting the soaring cost of living, particularly citing the exorbitant price of a bag of rice at N72,000 , Ambassador Ajadi described it as unreasonable, “especially when contrasted with the unrealistic minimum wage promised to Nigerians,” a sentiment echoed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) recently.

He criticised the proposed N200,000 minimum wage, saying it’s not in consonance with the current economic realities , emphasising that the socio-economic challenges facing the nation had intensified since the proposal was made.

He dismissed the recent Minimum Wage Committee inaugurated by Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing it as a mere political maneuver, asserting that negotiations under present economic conditions were bound to fail.

Ambassador Ajadi highlighted the dynamic nature of economic realities, asserting that the devaluation of the naira since the initial proposal rendered the promised N200,000 minimum wage unreasonable.

He declared that the APC’s failure to foster development in Nigeria would lead to NNPP securing victory in all the Northern states during the 2027 general election.

He said many Nigerians were now expressing faith in NNPP’s manifesto, predicting the NNPP’s takeover in the 2027 election.

“In a visionary move set for 2027, NNPP is gearing up to confront a myriad of challenges, ushering in a new era of progress and transformation.

“Key focuses include combating corruption, fostering national unity amid ethnic tensions and addressing infrastructure deficiencies.

“The party’s comprehensive plan also targets education reform, security concerns, environmental issues, youth unemployment, healthcare, agricultural reforms and bridging the digital divide.

“NNPP aims to build a resilient and progressive nation by promoting transparency, inclusivity and sustainable development.

“NNPP, steadily gaining momentum, is expected to leverage on this opportunity to strengthen its position in the political arena. The party’s leadership is going to intensify efforts to attract prominent figures from other political affiliations, capitalising on the discontent and desire for change,” he said.

He added that as the political landscape evolved, all eyes would be on NNPP and its ability to build a coalition challenging the established order.