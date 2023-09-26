NNPP chieftain urges youths to envision spirit of entrepreneurship, empowers them on mobile phone repair

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has urged Nigerian youths to always envision spirit of entrepreneurship, rather than waiting endlessly for White Collar jobs.

He said this became necessary as the economy had gone bad and government was unable to provide millions of youths with employment, even after graduation from schools.

Oguntoyinbo made this known at the grand finale of a two-week free mobile phone repairing training programme he organised for about 50 youths in Ibafo Area of Ogun State.

He said the training programme was part of his support for the teeming youths “under the present harsh economy.”

He also empowered 15 of the youths that participated in the programme with sets of phone repairing tools worth thousands of naira.

The politician, who was represented at the occasion by the Ogun State Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Comrade Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde, encouraged the youths to be determined and see themselves as future entrepreneurs.

He said entrepreneurship required strong determination, adding that the beginning was usually tough, but the end more reassuring and enjoyable.

He said he was dedicated to empowering the Nigerian youths, describing the act as a call from God to help the downtrodden.

He urged the participants in the programme and the beneficiaries of the phone repairing equipment to be good ambassadors, saying this would encourage him to do more.

The facilitator of the programme who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hasbunallah Communication Ventures, Abdul Akeem Yusuf, expressed gratitude for the successful completion of the training and wished all the students success in their new acquired knowledge in the communication sector.

He urged them to see the training as an opportunity ought to be used to the fullest, in order to improve their livelihood, noting that some of their peers were out there looking for such opportunities to acquire such knowledge.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister in Charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pinnacle of Glory Parish, Pastor Godswill Matthew Inyang, praised Oguntoyinbo’s role in empowering the beneficiaries.

He encouraged the recipients to make the most use of the opportunity by supporting their churches, families and the broader communities.

One of the beneficiaries, Stephen Akpan, expressed gratitude to Ambassador Ajadi for teaching them how to become self-reliant, rather than merely providing temporary assistance.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Godsway Nyatuame, acknowledged that the programme was introduced to him through a church member.

He lauded Ajadi for not only instructing them in mobile phone repair, but also helping them with the necessary tools and accessories in carrying out their jobs

The repair tools were presented to the beneficiaries by the donour’s wife, Mrs. Oyindamola Motunrola Ajadi; and Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde.

to always envision spirit of entrepreneurship, rather than waiting endlessly for White Collar jobs.

He said this became necessary as the economy had gone bad and government was unable to provide millions of youths with employment, even after graduation from schools.

Oguntoyinbo made this known at the grand finale of a two-week free mobile phone repairing training programme he organised for about 50 youths in Ibafo Area of Ogun State.

He said the training programme was part of his support for the teeming youths “under the present harsh economy.”

He also empowered 15 of the youths that participated in the programme with sets of phone repairing tools worth thousands of naira.

The politician, who was represented at the occasion by the Ogun State Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Comrade Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde, encouraged the youths to be determined and see themselves as future entrepreneurs.

He said entrepreneurship required strong determination, adding that the beginning was usually tough, but the end more reassuring and enjoyable.

He said he was dedicated to empowering the Nigerian youths, describing the act as a call from God to help the downtrodden.

He urged the participants in the programme and the beneficiaries of the phone repairing equipment to be good ambassadors, saying this would encourage him to do more.

The facilitator of the programme who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hasbunallah Communication Ventures, Abdul Akeem Yusuf, expressed gratitude for the successful completion of the training and wished all the students success in their new acquired knowledge in the communication sector.

He urged them to see the training as an opportunity ought to be used to the fullest, in order to improve their livelihood, noting that some of their peers were out there looking for such opportunities to acquire such knowledge.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister in Charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pinnacle of Glory Parish, Pastor Godswill Matthew Inyang, praised Oguntoyinbo’s role in empowering the beneficiaries.

He encouraged the recipients to make the most use of the opportunity by supporting their churches, families and the broader communities.

One of the beneficiaries, Stephen Akpan, expressed gratitude to Ambassador Ajadi for teaching them how to become self-reliant, rather than merely providing temporary assistance.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Godsway Nyatuame, acknowledged that the programme was introduced to him through a church member.

READ ALSO: Niger moves to reposition education

He lauded Ajadi for not only instructing them in mobile phone repair, but also helping them with the necessary tools and accessories in carrying out their jobs

The repair tools were presented to the beneficiaries by the donour’s wife, Mrs. Oyindamola Motunrola Ajadi; and Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com