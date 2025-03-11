NNPP chieftain charges Nigerians on leadership trait, organises Ramadan lecture

BY STEPHEN ADEGBOYEGA

A prominent chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has asked Nigerians to submit to people God placed as leaders.

Ajadi, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bullion Records, advised Nigerians to submit themselves “to thiset God has shown mercy, so as to pave the way” for them also.

He stated this in a statement on Monday, heralding the third series of Ramadan lecture that one the the subsidiaries of his company, Bullion Records, delivers annually.

The 2025 edition is to be delivered by Fodhilat Sheikh Abdul Basit Olanrewaju Katibi Bello, popularly known as Aponle Anobi.

The Ramadan lecture is bill to come up next Monday, March 17th, at Torotoro Quarters, Ibafo Ogun State between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It’s theme is; “Submit Yourself to whom God Has Shown Mercy.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria signs $3million Kebbi Cement Plant deal, 45,000 jobs to be created

Oguntoyinbo said the lecture “will also feature musicians and social personalities like Tope Indomie, Alaafin Alujo, MC Odada; MC Baba Labule, Ijoba Oro, Alhaji Saoty Arewa and Alhaja Azeezat Otibiya Reign.”

Ajadi said the essence of the lecture was to give Muslims and Nigerians more understanding of Prophet Mohammed’s words and teachings, “which basically revolve round peace, love and unity.”

He said the month of Ramadan was a blessed month “in which Allah forgives all sins,” urging Nigerians to stay away from anything that could jeopardise the teachings of Prophet Muhammed in terms of love, unity and peaceful coexistence.

“The essence of our Ramadan lecture is to consistently inculcate the teachings of Prophet Muhammed into our people, which basically revolves round peace, love and unity.

“This year’s theme, which is third in the series, is Submit Yourself to whom God Has Shown Mercy.

“If Nigerians can learn to accept what God has ordained, there won’t be any reason for violence, crime and other clandestine activities.

“We are using this holy period of Ramadan and Lent to tell Nigerians that we are all serving same God and we should be able to tolerate each other through love and unity, resulting into peaceful coexistence,” he said.