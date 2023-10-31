NNPP chief says late CAC’s cleric, Olowere lived Christ-like life

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has described the late founder of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Agbara, Ibadan, Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere, as a true man of God who lived a Christ-like life.

Ajadi, who was addressing the media at the final burial thanksgiving service for the late Prophet Olowere, popularly known as Baba Automatic, at his church premises in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday, said he was a genuine man of God.

He said Olowere taught him and others how to know and worship God in the truth way, saying though the man of God was dead, his ministry would continue to wax stronger.

“The late Prophet Olowere taught us to know the God we are serving. He personally taught me to know how to worship God in truth and the right way.

“I lived and slept in the church for two years; I was keeping my clothes under a bench within the church premises; but see who I am today. I have contested for Ogun State governorship and I believe that his prayers will manifest and I will still occupy governor’s seat of Ogun State.

“This was a man of God who, though is late now, his ministry continues, because he taught us to know the Lord in the right way.

“He didn’t personalise the church. He always told us that the church belonged to God. He laid the foundation for springing out true Christians.

“He was an exemplary man of God who was not after earthly things, but devoted his entire life to worship of God and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Ajadi thanked the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the late prophet and others who contributed to the successful burial of the late CAC church founder.

