NNPCL Shareholders ratify sweeping changes

By Andrew Oota

Shareholders of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, have passed a resolution ratifying the appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer, Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer, and Adedapo Segun as Chief Finance Officer.

The appointments of five others, with whom Ojulari, Ewubare, and Segun constitute the NNPC management team, were also ratified.

The ramifications were contained in the resolution signed by the shareholders, to wit: Ministry of Finance Incorporated and Ministry of Petroleum Incoporated.

A letter by the Finance Minister, Wale Edun, to the Chairman of the Board of NNPC, Ahmadu Musa Kida, which had urged the Board to ratify the management team, listed Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President [Gas, Power and New Energy], Udobong Nita as Executive Vice President [Upstream], Mumuni Dagazau as Executive Vice President [Downstream], Sophia Mbakwe as Executive Vice President [Business Services] and Adeduwa Dozie [Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer].

The Board of Directors was authorised in the letter dated April 2, 2025, to do all such things, including without limitation to signing such documents, directing such committees or person(s), if any, as may be required by law and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company to give effect to the resolution.

The company secretary has been authorised to make all requisite filings at the Corporate Affairs Commission.