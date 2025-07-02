NNPCL revenue hits N6trn despite dip in gas output and fuel supply

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Nigeria’s gas production declined slightly to 7.352 billion standard cubic feet per day in May 2025, down from 7.354 billion mmscfd recorded in April, according to the latest monthly report by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). Gas sales also dipped to 4.185 billion mmscfd, from 4.240 billion mmscfd the previous month.

Despite these declines, NNPCL posted a marginal rise in revenue, generating N6.008 trillion in May, up from N5.972 trillion in April. Crude oil and condensate output also improved slightly during the period under review.

However, fuel availability at NNPC Retail stations dropped to 62 per cent in May from 70 per cent in April, reflecting growing pressure in the supply chain following the shift to full deregulation of petrol pricing.

On project execution, the company reported that the OB3 pipeline reached 96 per cent completion, while the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas project hit 81 per cent. Pipeline availability in upstream operations remained robust at 98 per cent, aided by maintenance work on key pipelines, including the Trans Escravos Pipeline and facilities at OML 40 and OML 17.

Turnaround maintenance is still ongoing at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, while completed interventions include work on the Opuama, Obigbo, and Agbada flow stations.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts in May, NNPCL completed 6,028 cataract surgeries, handed over starter packs to 531 NYSC members, and provided support for over 4,900 vulnerable farmers through training on climate resilience and market access. The company also commenced delivery of MRI machines to key hospitals in Kano and Awka.

The mixed performance comes amid Nigeria’s continued push for energy infrastructure development while managing downstream supply stability in a post-subsidy era.