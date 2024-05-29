NNPCL: Discovers 112 illegal oil refineries within seven days

According to the NNPCL’s report, which was made public on Tuesday, a filling station in Akwa Ibom State was shut down for supplying unlawfully refined petroleum to drivers.

According to the report, in Rivers and other states in the oil-rich Niger Delta, 65 unauthorized pipeline connections were found and shut down in the previous week.

As it detailed its efforts to combat oil theft and vandalism, the NNPCL revealed that “310 incidents were recorded between May 18 and 24 across the Niger Delta region.”

In Akwa Ibom State’s Grey Creek, a gas station selling illegally refined fuel was discovered.

According to the report’s details, 122 illicit refineries were discovered in Bayelsa State’s Oporomor III, Eduwini, and Ajatiton as well as in Rivers State’s Tomble II, III, IV, and Umuajuloke.



Similarly, it has been claimed that vandalized well heads were found in Imo State’s Tomble IV, Rivers, and Egbema.



Mele Kyari, the chief executive officer of NNPCL Group, stated that in order to increase crude oil output and revenue, the nation must combat oil theft.



“If someone knows that oil production won’t reach the market, they won’t invest money in it.”



We have eliminated more than 5,800 unauthorized connections from our pipes in the last two years. More than 6,000 illicit refineries were demolished.

“You simply cannot get people to put money until you solve that problem,” he stated.