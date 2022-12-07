NNPC Signs MoU with Gambian, Ghanaian firms

By Godwin Anyebe

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company NNPC Limited has signed five memoranda of understanding with the national oil companies and relevant entities of five African countries on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

The five national oil companies and relevant entities were from Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.

The signing ceremony, according to a statement from NNPC, was held in Morocco and was attended by the Group Chief Executive Officer NNPC, Mele Kyari; Dr. Amina Benkhadra, General Director of Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines; Mr Baboucarr Njie, Managing Director of the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, Gambia; and Celedonio Placido Viera, General Director of PETROGUIN, Guinea Bissau.

Also in attendance were Mr. Amadou Doumbouya, Director-General of the National Company of Oil, Guinea; Mr Foday Mansaray II, Director-General of Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone; and Dr. Ben Asante, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company.

Speaking at the event, Kyari commended NNPC’s partners – ONHYM, who had worked with the NNPC Limited all through the years to bring the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project to the limelight.

Kyari said it was comforting to witness the steady growth of the project, especially with the inclusion of NNPC’s counterparts and key institutions from other African countries through the execution of the relevant Memoranda of Understanding.

He recalled that on September 15, 2022, NNPC and ONHYM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ECOWAS Commission in Morocco, adding that this event was coming a month after the NNPC signed additional MoUs with Petrosen of Senegal and SMH of Mauritania.

He said, “Today, we will be attaining another feat by signing five MoUs with the national oil companies and relevant entities from Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.

“From inception of the project to this stage, concerted efforts have been made by the governments of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco, which led to the very commendable achievements recorded thus far.”

