NNPC Sets Sights on Revitalizing Nigeria’s Critical Refineries

Under the leadership of Group Managing Director Bashir Bayo Ojulari, NNPC Limited is making significant strides toward restoring the efficiency and sustainability of Nigeria’s key refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna.

This strategic initiative is part of Nigeria’s broader goal to achieve energy security and bolster local refining capacity, reducing reliance on imported petroleum products.

Ojulari’s recent statements reflect a strong determination and optimistic outlook. “We are filled with determination! We are looking ahead with optimism to ensure our refineries operate effectively,” he affirmed, signaling the company’s commitment to transparency, technical innovation, and sustainable growth.

The current phase involves a thorough technical and commercial review aimed at ensuring all three refineries meet international standards.

Strategic partnerships are also a focal point, with plans to bring on board experienced technical equity partners capable of executing high-grade repairs and operational upgrades.This reform initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National Energy Strategy, emphasizing asset optimization and position the refineries as reliable suppliers in adherence to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Ojulari emphasized that NNPC’s aim is to serve Nigerians better by transforming into a “commercially driven and transparent energy company.”As Nigeria’s foremost energy corporation recalibrates itself for a sustainable future, Ojulari’s leadership underscores the importance of these reforms not just for energy security but also for the nation’s economic prosperity.

The unwavering focus is to create a resilient, profitable refining sector that meets Nigeria’s energy needs and contributes to long-term national development.