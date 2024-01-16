NNPC seeks private companies to operate in Port Harcourt refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) says it is seeking private companies for the operation and maintenance of its Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State.

The NNPC disclosed this on Monday in a post on X.

The Nigerian government, in 2023, resumed rehabilitation of three of its four refineries – Warri, Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries.

The country’s Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, would later raise the hopes of many Nigerians when he said the Port Harcourt Refinery would be ready by the end of 2023.

Lokpobiri, in December, announced the “mechanical completion” and the “flare start-off” of the refinery. The NNPC, in the X post, said it is now looking for “reputable and credible” companies to operate and maintain the refinery. This, they said, is intended “to ensure reliability and sustainability towards meeting the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations.”

The NNPC said for intending bidders to be considered for engagement, they must meet some requirements which are published on its website.

The deadline for submission of applications by bidders is 26 February, according to the NNPC.

Nigeria’s four refineries have been moribund for many years now despite Turn-Around-Maintenance efforts. This has resulted in the importation of petroleum products which has continued to pose severe economic challenges to the country.