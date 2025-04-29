NNPC rewards loyal customers with grand prizes as the Oleum promo ends in Lagos

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

NNPC Limited has concluded its nationwide ‘Oleum Scratch and Win Awoof Promo’ with a grand finale event in Lagos that saw life-changing prizes awarded to loyal customers. The closing ceremony, held at the NNPC Retail station in Marina, marked the end of a successful campaign that ran from November 2024 to February 2025.

The promotional campaign rewarded buyers of Oleum Lubricant with instant prizes and entries into a grand draw using CashToken technology, which provided participants with transparent and real-time prize claims. The finale was a celebration of customer engagement, with winners walking away with a brand-new GAC sedan, three tricycles, 15 generators, and multiple cash rewards.

The event honoured both customers and distributors, including Mr. Falola Olarenwaju, who drove home the grand prize. Overwhelmed by the win, he described the experience as life-changing. Another winner, Oluwatoyin Wahab, who received a tricycle, shared her disbelief at being selected and praised NNPC for its integrity in fulfilling its promises.

Speaking at the event, CashToken Africa’s CEO, Lai Labode, praised NNPC for tying customer rewards to real impact. He noted that the campaign had elevated the brand’s image as one of Nigeria’s most socially smart businesses by connecting corporate growth to customer value.

The Oleum promo has reinforced NNPC’s position as a customer-centric brand in the energy sector, demonstrating how loyalty campaigns can go beyond marketing to genuinely transform lives and build lasting trust with consumers.