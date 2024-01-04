NNPC: No plan to increase price of petrol soon

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has assured the Nigerian public that there is no imminent plan to increase the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

In a statement released Wednesday night and signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer Olufemi O. Soneye, NNPC urged Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assured them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m now an upcoming artiste’ – 2BABA

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” the statement added.