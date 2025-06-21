NNPC in Kigali: Luxury Retreat or Strategic Misstep?

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) recently hosted a high-level corporate retreat in Kigali, Rwanda, raising concerns about cost, optics, and intent at a time when the nation is under severe economic restrictions. This action has sparked new public scrutiny. The hiring of four different media consultants is even more perplexing to stakeholders, given the company’s stated intention to “reposition and build a more efficient energy business.”

An Old Habit, a New NNPC?

NNPC Ltd. has continuously pushed the image of a fresh, profit-driven, and open organization since becoming a limited liability corporation under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Purportedly focused on “strategic alignment and corporate transformation,” the retreat’s goal was to inspire the Group CEO Mele Kyari’s leadership team and make them ready to meet important performance goals.

However, why Kigali?

Although Rwanda is frequently commended for its effective public sector and conference tourism infrastructure, the fact that it does not produce oil raises questions about how relevant the location is to NNPC’s operational objectives. Kigali was referred to in the company’s announcement as a “model of development and transformation,” but detractors contend that it is at best tone deaf to have such an event overseas given Nigeria’s record fuel subsidy debt, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, and debilitating revenue-to-debt ratios.

“This is a company that should be showing fiscal discipline. Flying top officials out for strategy retreats in another country sends the wrong message, especially when Nigerians are facing skyrocketing petrol prices,” said an Abuja-based energy policy analyst who requested anonymity.

Media Overdrive: One Message, Four Consultants?

The engagement of four media consulting firms to oversee the retreat’s brand narrative and communication is even more confusing. Insiders claim that the entire budget for media management, including content, logistics, and post-retreat PR operations, might reach hundreds of millions of naira, even though NNPC Ltd. has not revealed the identities of all four.

This is true even though the company has an internal Corporate Communications Division with several seasoned media professionals already working there. As the new NNPC tries to reposition itself away from years of inefficiencies, scandals, and secrecy, others within the system argue that the rationale is to manage public opinion more aggressively.

Critics contend that this approach can be more esthetic than remedial.

For many observers, the decision to host a corporate retreat outside Nigeria raises uncomfortable questions: Was there no Nigerian city that could offer the same level of hospitality, security, or inspiration for a leadership retreat? Why spend scarce foreign exchange in another African country when local alternatives like Abuja, Lagos, Obudu, or Yankari could have sufficed — and stimulated the domestic economy in the process?

Even more damning is the fact that this decision appears to fly in the face of the recent resolution of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which directed government ministries, departments, agencies, and their affiliates to patronize made-in-Nigeria products and services. Hosting a lavish, image-centric event in a foreign country while ignoring this directive, critics argue, is not just tone-deaf — it is an affront to public accountability and fiscal responsibility.

But such symbolism, many Nigerians argue, is deceptive and disconnected from the local reality. As prominent political commentator Reno Omokri tagged it sarcastically, #NigeriaFirstBruHahaha — a play on the irony that a national company publicly funded by Nigerian oil revenues appears to trust another African country more for its strategic engagements.

Beyond Optics: The Kigali Connection?

Additionally, there are geopolitical and political aspects. Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, is known for his strategic nation branding, zero tolerance for corruption, and discipline—qualities that Nigeria’s oil industry sorely lacks. Some claim that incorporating some of Rwanda’s policy discipline into NNPC’s operations has symbolic significance for the organization’s leadership.

However, many see this as just another elite jaunt that Nigeria can not afford if there is no clear reporting on the retreat’s KPIs, financial implications, or why Rwanda was a better option than nearby locations like Abuja, Uyo, or Lagos.

Reputation management or reform?

The retreat is being held just months after the NNPC published its 2023 audited financials, which it has done only twice in its history. However, even these studies raised concerns about withholding remittances to the Federation Account, joint venture openness, and accounting standards.

Some see the culture of costly overseas retreats and PR-heavy messaging as a return to outdated practices disguised in business language for a firm that is now expected to function like a private organization.

Nigerians’ Rightful Place

NNPC Ltd. has a great deal of responsibility as the exclusive manager of Nigeria’s petroleum resources and a vital component of the Tinubu administration’s economic goals. The corporation must set an example for transparency, value-driven engagements, and prudent spending—not perception management—if it is genuinely reforming.

The following questions will remain until the Kigali retreat’s complete details—such as the cost breakdown, consultant selection, and performance outcomes—are released to the public:

Why Kigali?

Four media consultants—why?

And why, at a time when Nigeria is experiencing its greatest economic crisis in decades?