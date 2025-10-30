NNPC begins technical, commercial review of Warri, Port Harcourt, Kaduna refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has commenced a comprehensive technical and commercial review of the Warri, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna refineries.

In an update posted on X on Wednesday, the company said the review is aimed at upgrading or repurposing the refineries to ensure “optimal performance and sustainability.”

“Ongoing technical and commercial review for comprehensive assessment of all three refineries.

The goal is to high-grade or repurpose as may be required to ensure optimal performance and sustainability,” the national oil company stated.

According to the NNPC, the next phase of the process will involve engaging advanced technical equity partners with a proven track record of operating refineries to international standards.

The company said it would also complete all requisite agreements to enable mobilisation for the implementation of upgrades or repairs.

The NNPC stated that the review and subsequent upgrades are part of its strategy to enhance energy security, optimise its assets, and ensure it can meet its obligations under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The strategy aims “To assure NNPC’s capacity to meet PIA requirements as the supplier of last resort for petroleum products” and “To ensure efficient and profitable operation of the refineries.”

Commenting on the development, Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, said the company is being repositioned as a commercially driven and transparent energy organisation.

In a post on X, Ojulari said the company is “filled with determination” and is dedicating significant time to a detailed review of the facilities.

“We are looking ahead with optimism to ensure our refineries operate effectively. We are dedicating significant time to a detailed review and are eager to implement our insights,” he said.

The GCEO added that the company’s motivation stems from its commitment to national prosperity, stating, “This very commitment inspires us as we anticipate creating sustainable solutions for our refineries in the near future.”

The announcement comes after Ojulari said on July 11 that revamping the state-owned refineries was becoming “a ‘bit more’ complicated.”

At the time, he noted that the NNPC was reassessing its refinery strategies and aimed to finalise the review by the end of the year.