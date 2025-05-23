Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: ESN is an illegal organisation while Amotekun is legal–DSS

By Andrew Orolua

A witness of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) has told the Abuja division of the Federal High Court that the paramilitary wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), is an illegal organization without the backing of the law.

The witness identified by the court, simply as BBB for security reasons who testified under shield also told the court there is no basis for comparison of Amotekun, quasi security agency created by governors of southwestern states and the Eastern Security Network ESN, which is the armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB

Recalled that the pro -Biafra separatist movement had early in December 2020,

launched the ESN as a reaction to the perception of targeted killings of Igbos by bandits and herdsmen from the northern region.

This issue arose on Thursday when Mr BBB was being re-examined by the lead prosecutor, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN. in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu on terrorism charges. He clarified that while Amotekun was a registered vigilante group recognized by the Federal government, the ESN is not, and therefore operates illegally.

‎The witness , Mr BBB was responding to a question by the prosecution counsel, Chief Awolowo SAN, to differentiate between the ESN and Amotekun in the South Western region of the country.

Amotekun, the South-Western region security network was set up in all the six States of the South- Western regions to complement the effort of security agencies in curbing insecurity, especially kidnapping, armed robbery as well as herdsmen and farmers contentions in the region.

“My lord, while the ESN is not a registered organization recognized by law, Amotekun was established following the law passed by the respective Houses of Assembly in the affected States,” the witness clarified

Earlier, during the cross-examination of the witness ,(BBB) by the defence counsel, Paul Erokoro SAN, the court admitted in evidence, a certified true copy (CTC), of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution of victims of EndSARs and other Related Abuses and related matters.

The report which was tendered from the Bar by the defence team was admitted and marked as exhibit PWUO.

The defence team then proceeded to tender a flash drive accompanied with a certificate of compliance from the Bar.

Both the flash drive and the certificate of compliance were admitted and marked as exhibits PWP and PWI respectively.

A video evidence was played in open court by the defence team showcasing public speeches by the Director General of the DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma.

In the short video clip, the Director General of the DSS, Ajayi spoke on the need for communities to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against insecurity, as security agencies cannot fight criminals.

Ajayi who expressed the need for communities to rise up and defend themselves against miscreants and criminals said they must do that in collaboration with security agencies.

On his part, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma exonerated the ESN from the killings of top politicians in Orlu and blamed same on opposition politicians.

In his speech, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. T.Y. Danjuma, urged citizens to stand up and defend themselves.

Gen. Danjuma while accusing the Armed Forces of aiding and protecting criminals noted, “if you are depending on the Armed Forces to stop the killings, you will die one by one.”

Meanwhile, Justice James Omotosho has warned parties against any form of delay tactics that may be employed during the trial.

The judge stated that having granted an accelerated trial of the case, it would be against the interest of justice to delay the trial while the defendant languish in detention.

He therefore ordered the prosecution to close it’s case within six days subject to any special circumstances.

Accordingly, he adjourned further trial dates to May 28 and 29 and June 6, 16, 18 and 19 respectively for prosecution to close it’s case.