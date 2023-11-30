Nnamdi Kanu’s release will diminish Peter Obi’s rising popularity – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has claimed that the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will diminish the popularity of self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Ohanaeze, in a statement by the factional Secretary-General, Isiguzoro Okechukwu, on Thursday, pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to remain resolute in his decision-making process regarding Kanu’s release.

Ohanaeze urged Tinubu to shun demands from mischievous Igbo political elites, stressing the credit for Kanu’s release should be solely attributed to him.

According to the socio-cultural group, Kanu’s release will consign Ekpa’s activities in the Southeast to the annals of history and have significant implications for the political landscape in the region.

The statement reads: “It has come to our attention that certain mischievous Igbo political elites and deviant opportunists are attempting to take undue credit for Nnamdi Kanu’s potential release.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges President Tinubu not to entertain any visits or demands from these individuals, as the credit for Kanu’s release should solely be attributed to him.

“We emphasise that the effects of Nnamdi Kanu’s release will gradually diminish the rising popularity of both Peter Obi and Simon Ekpa in the Southeast.

“Additionally, from a security perspective, Ekpa’s disruptive activities and terrorist tendencies in the Southeast will be consigned to the annals of history.

“We assure him that the Igbo nation stands behind him, and we trust that he will handle this matter with utmost care and consideration.”