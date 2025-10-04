Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon, says Gov Otti

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, says Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will regain his freedom “in no distant future.”

Speaking with journalists at the State House, Abuja, on Friday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Otti expressed optimism that the president would honour his promise on the matter.

“I can assure you that I am engaging with Mr President. He is favourably disposed to it, and I am sure that in no distant future, Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom,” the governor said.

Otti, who described Tinubu as a long-time friend, said he was confident in the president’s sincerity.

“Mr President and I have been friends for decades. Whatever he wants to do, he will tell you, and if he will not, he will say so. Having made promises, I am sure he will keep them,” he added.

Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest and extradition from Kenya in 2021, is facing trial on charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

His detention has sparked repeated calls for release from political leaders, traditional rulers, religious groups and international human rights organisations.