Nnamdi Kanu may regain freedom before end of 2023 – Ohanaeze

A pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged Biafra agitators to uphold a ceasefire for 40 days in order to facilitate progress in negotiations for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that this was made known in a statement released on Saturday.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that it has “foresight regarding ongoing confidential negotiations that indicate the possibility of Nnamdi Kanu regaining his freedom by the end of the year 2023.”

However, the organisation said that the primary challenge it currently faces is ensuring that the Biafra agitators cease all offensive aggression for 40 days, as this will “pave the way for the desired solutions to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.”

The organisation says it firmly believes that engaging with all relevant authorities through diplomatic channels remains the most effective approach to achieving the desired results.

The group also appealed to Nigerians whom Nnamdi Kanu may have offended, urging them to embrace forgiveness and prioritise the greater interests of Nigeria.

