Nnamdi Kanu: Deputy Speaker commends S’Court for releasing CTC

…applauds security agencies on sustenance of peace in S’East as sit-at-home skips away

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended the authorities at the Supreme Court of Nigeria for releasing the Certified True Copy, (CTC) of its December 15, 2024 judgement on detention of the leader of Indigenous People’s of Biafra, (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Peace In South East Project, an initiative of the Deputy Speaker which canvasses a non kinetic approach towards resolving security challenges in the south East region had on Monday, joined Kalu’s family and Lawyers to make a plea to the authorities to take action on the matter, especially in the light of the expiration of the 14 days window, given by law for signing the document.

Not too long afterwards, the authorities heeded the call and made the CTC available.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu in Abuja on Tuesday, Kalu applauded the Supreme Court for obliging the request, saying that the apex judicial body hearkened to the voice of reasoning.

Similarly, Kalu also expressed gratitude to the Army, the Police, Department of State Services, (DSS) and other security agencies for helping to sustain peace of the south east.

The Deputy Speaker also urged the people of the south east not to lose hope, assuring that efforts were being made to secure Kanu’s release.

“I urge you, to maintain peace in the region as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Government is genuinely, interested in the development of the south east.

“I also, commend you, for heeding the call of ending the sit at home order, observed on Mondays, I want you to completely, make it a thing of the past as it has not, in any measure, added to the social wellbeing, but rather crippled economy of the south east.

“PISE-P is working together with the Federal Government and Governors of the 5 Eastern States of the zone to ensure that its pillar of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction will be achieved to properly integrate the people.”