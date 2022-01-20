Nnamdi Kanu: Apologise to Nigeria, Malami, Coalition tells disgraced Canadian Minister

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has called on Kelechi Madu, the suspended Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Government of Alberta in Canada to apologise to the Nigerian government and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his utterances following the re-arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Coalition said Madu has been exposed to be a sham, who lacks capacity in evaluating legal issues.

Recall that the embattled Alberta minister had attacked Malami in July describing the AGF as a bigot who “who does not understand what it means to live in a pluralistic society governed by the dictates of the rule of law”.

But after his suspension, the Coalition said Madu’s traffic infraction in Alberta and his subsequent indiscretion proves he is unqualified for such exalted position.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Timothy Charles, the Coalition for Truth and Justice said Madu should apologise for attempting to normalise terrorism.

According to Charles, the Alberta official must “reflect on the facts around his poster boy, Nnamdi Kanu, whose ongoing trial for treason enjoys the support of right-thinking Igbo leaders”.

Charles noted that the decision to prosecute Kanu for his crimes against Nigeria is one that any AGF would have taken for statutory and security reasons and not one that Malami took as an individual.

The group, therefore, demanded an immediate public apology from Madu to the Federal Government and to the AGF if he has “any iota of honour still left in him”.

Read full statement below:

The Coalition for Truth and Justice is pleased to learn that the Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Government of Alberta, Canada, Kelechi “Kaycee” Madu, has been exposed for the scam that he is even as the coalition demanded that the disgraced Canadian Minister immediately apologizes to Nigeria and Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami SAN.

The Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney asked Madu to step aside after he was reported to have inappropriately contacted the police chief of the province over traffic-related offences committed on March 10, 2020. Madu got fined $300 for using his phone while driving and subsequently called the police chief, which he was not supposed to do and ought to know being Alberta’s chief law officer.

We demand that Madu apologizes to the Federal Government now that he has been exposed as a sham and in view of his misguided tantrum last July in which he attempted to normalize terrorism while upbraiding Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami SAN over the re-arrest of the then fugitive, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the terrorist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

With the benefit of hindsight, Madu’s traffic infraction in Alberta and his subsequent indiscretion of contacting the police chief attest to his lack of capacity in evaluating legal issues hence the vehemence with which he projected his pro-terrorism biases when he attempted to justify IPOB’s crimes against humanity and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s criminality as vestiges of a pluralistic society. He had at that time, in July 2021, packaged his criminal endorsement of IPOB as the position of the Canadian Government while attempting to build an international coalition to demand the release of the terrorist leader, which for us is the height of rascality for anyone in the temple of justice.

It is therefore not surprising that Kelechi Madu was unable to conceal his predisposition to sabotaging the system for long. There is only so much that dapper suits and neckties can hide, the cowl does not make the monk and while one can take the monkey out of the jungle, one can never take the jungle out of the monkey. Madu, with his IPOB pro-terrorism indoctrination cannot in the true sense shed the penchant for gaming the system in the manner that IPOB members do. So, no one is surprised that the disgraced Minister is one of those few Nigerians who give this country bad reputation abroad.

One lesson that is evident from this development is that IPOB has placed its members in strategic positions in other countries in the hope of using them to pressure Nigeria into allowing the terrorist group run riot without being challenged or its members and leadership held to account. Fortunately for Nigeria, in Madu’s case he was unable to resist the lawlessness for which the group is known.

Now that he has been stripped of the office that wrongly amplified his sense of power and relevance, we expect that Kelechi Madu would take time to reflect on the facts around his poster boy, Nnamdi Kanu, whose ongoing trial for treason enjoys the support of right-thinking Igbo leaders.

Majority of Igbos support the trial and prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu as someone who has continued to inflict pains and injuries on his fellow kinsmen more than anyone else. The courts would decide if the multimedia recordings of him inciting IPOB members to commit murder and arson are not enough grounds to hold him accountable for the resulting loss of life after his instructions were followed.

The decision to prosecute Kanu for his crimes against Nigeria is one that any AGF would have taken for statutory and security reasons and not one that Malami took as an individual. AGF Malami by nature is a true nationalist and has the highest respect for every Nigerian hence the decision by Mr. President to make him the Chief law officer. For Madu, with his addiction for breaking the law, to have attacked Malami’s person in the manner he did last year is uncalled for.

Irrespective of the outcome of the independent inquiry ordered by Alberta’s Premier, we therefore demand an immediate public appology from Kelechi Madu to the Federal Government and to the AGF, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN if the fellow has any iota of honour still left in him.

