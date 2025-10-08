Nnaji: My resignation not admission of guilt — history will vindicate me

Uche Nnaji, former minister of innovation, science and technology, says his decision to resign from Tinubu’s cabinet was taken out of respect for due process, not as an admission of guilt.

Nnaji announced his resignation on Monday amid allegations of certificate forgery linked to his academic qualifications.

An investigation by Premium Times had alleged that the former minister did not complete his university education.

It also revealed that the degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates he presented to the presidency, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the senate were forged.

In a statement released after his resignation, Nnaji said his decision followed “deep reflection and consultations” with family members, associates, and well-meaning Nigerians.

“These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” he said.

The Enugu-born politician described the allegations as “politically motivated and malicious,” adding that he could not allow them to overshadow the progress made under his leadership.

He said his resignation was a matter of principle, not a concession to the accusations.

“My decision to step aside is a personal choice, not an admission of guilt, but a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process.

“And to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court. In the end, justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just,” he said.

Nnaji, who joined the cabinet in August 2023, said he had spent over five decades building a life defined by “hard work, honour, and service to humanity.”

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and pledged continued support for the administration’s vision.

“I remain deeply grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence he reposed in me and for the privilege to serve in his cabinet.

“His vision for a renewed, innovative, and technologically driven Nigeria is one I continue to hold dear. I pledge my unflinching support to his administration and its transformative goals,” he added.