NLC to multinationals: Nigerian workers deserve equal dignity

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern message to multinational corporations operating in Nigeria, demanding equal treatment and dignity for Nigerian workers in line with global standards.

Speaking at a national dialogue on promoting sustainable and responsible business practices for the realization of decent work in Nigeria, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, condemned exploitative labor practices and environmental degradation perpetrated by some multinational enterprises (MNEs) in the country.

Addressing the gathering in Abuja, Ajaero stated, “Multinational corporations, with their vast resources and global reach, have a special duty to lead by example. Yet, what we see too often are practices that would never be tolerated in their home countries: workers paid starvation wages, factories where safety is an afterthought, and supply chains tainted by child labor and environmental destruction.”

He emphasized that the struggle for decent work is not merely a labour issue but a national crisis affecting families, communities, and the entire economy.

“When a worker in a Nigerian factory is denied a living wage, it is not just their family that suffers. The entire economy feels the ripple effects,” he said.

While acknowledging the existence of international frameworks like the ILO’s MNE Declaration, Ajaero lamented that these instruments are ineffective without enforcement.

“What good are these tools if they are not enforced? If corporations can act with impunity? If governments look the other way in the name of ‘investment’ and ‘growth’?” he queried.

Calling for urgent reforms, Ajaero demanded, “Pay living wages. Guarantee safe workplaces. Respect the right to organize. Clean up your supply chains. And when harm is done, make it right. Make workers feel your actions and policies positively in their lives.”

He also challenged the Nigerian government to strengthen labor laws and enforcement mechanisms, urging swift transmission of the reviewed Labour Administration Laws to the National Assembly.

“Without willingness to enforce compliance… MNEs will continue to act with impunity over workplace rights,” he warned.

To international partners, especially countries where these corporations are headquartered, Ajaero said, “When your companies pillage, plunder and denigrate workers in Nigeria, we do not see any difference between them and your nations. They are your ambassadors, so ensure that they are of good conduct outside your nations.”

Ajaero concluded with a passionate appeal for action, not just talk. “The NLC will not rest until every worker in Nigeria can go to work knowing they will be treated fairly, paid decently, and return home safely. A worker should not go to work to die or decapitated but to eke out a living.”

Also speaking at the dialogue, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Decent work is not a cost, it is an investment. An investment in human dignity, in productivity, in enterprise sustainability, and in national stability.”

Osifo called on all stakeholders to move beyond discussions and commit to practical steps that guarantee employment creation, rights at work, social protection, and social dialogue.

“Let us leave with a renewed resolve to mainstream sustainability, responsibility, and justice in the world of work,” he said.

The dialogue concluded with strong calls for multinational companies and governments to match their rhetoric with action, ensuring that Nigerian workers are treated with the same dignity afforded to workers globally.