NLC threatens to shutdown airlines against unionism

By Joy Obakeye

The President of Nigeria Labour congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, has threatened to picket and shut down some airlines that have refused to allow their staff member join affiliate aviation unions.

The NLC President, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and Nigerian Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) in Lagos stressed that workers were allowed to join unions in the past, and now won’t be different.

He mentioned only a few airlines to include; Air Peace, Ibom Air and Dana Air.

“Give us a date to shut down the airlines that refused their workers to unionise. We have done it in the past. If they don’t allow their workers to unionise, they will cry.

“We will have a collective group from all the unions that will form professional picketers. We will hold people dealing with workers accountable,” he added.

Comrade Ajaero also lauded the Federal Government’s move to establish a national carrier, stressing the impact an over-reliance on foreign airlines has caused the country. However, he knocked the government’s decision to concession 4 airports.

“We have passed through privatisation and we know the danger so they are joking.

“I don’t think any human can concession the airport here without paying entitlement to the staff. Anybody that want to take over, is spending your money for nothing.”

Also speaking that NUATE President, Comrade Ben Nnabue, listed the challenges facing the union.

He further added that Arik Airlines and Azman Airline have refused their workers to unionise, saying that it is a big challenge in organizing the local airlines.

Comrade Nnabue also urged the Federal Government to provide more explanations regarding the proposed national carrier.

“There are some issues we want the government to explain because they cannot afford to run a national carrier and the entire management will be foreigners, it is no longer a national carrier. The government needs to bring out the agreement they have with these people,” he said.

