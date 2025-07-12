NLC, NSITF in fierce clash over Abuja land ownership

By Ukpono Ukpong

A fierce dispute has erupted between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) over the ownership of two plots of land in Abuja.

The clash followed a public notice issued by NSITF declaring key land documents as lost and warning the public against dealing with any individual in possession of them.

In the notice, published in some national dailies on Thursday, July 10, 2025, NSITF claimed the Certificate of Occupancy, Power of Attorney, and Deed of Assignment relating to Plot Numbers MISC 54707 and MISC 54824 were missing. It further stated that the plots were allocated in favour of the NSITF Management Board.

The Fund also urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS), and members of the public not to transact with anyone holding the original documents related to the disputed lands.

But the Nigeria Labour Congress has pushed back strongly, insisting that the lands rightfully belong to it. The NLC challenged the validity of NSITF’s claims and dismissed the publication as misleading.

The Congress also asserted both legal ownership and physical possession of the plots in question, setting the stage for what could become a prolonged institutional face-off between the two national bodies.

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress has fiercely rejected the notice, describing it as “mischievous,” “utterly ridiculous,” and possibly a product of “sheer ignorance.”

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC emphatically stated: “We find this publication as mischievous or utterly ridiculous or hopefully, an act of sheer ignorance because the aforesaid plots of land have always belonged to the Nigeria Labour Congress, belong to the Nigeria Labour Congress, and will continue to belong to the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

He stressed that the Congress not only owns the land in question but is also in possession of it.

“In a few words, therefore, both the proprietory and possesory rights on, over and about those plots reside with the Nigeria Labour Congress,” Ajaero declared.

Taking a jab at NSITF’s claim, Ajaero argued that:

“It is trite knowledge that one cannot claim loss or issue loss notice over that which one has neither possessory nor proprietary right.”

While the NLC demanded that the NSITF withdraw its public notice, it also indicated that it was not pursuing legal redress at the moment:

“We are neither pressing charges nor asking for damages for the embarrassment this public notice has caused us for now,” he added.

The NLC also advised the NSITF to seek proper clarification from both the Congress and Trustfund Pensions:

“NSITF is equally advised to consult the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trustfund Pensions for the true position of the aforesaid plots of land.”

The Congress concluded by calling on the general public and all land authorities, including AGIS and the FCTA, to disregard the NSITF’s publication:

“Finally, the general public, FCTA, AGIS and other authorities vested with powers on land titling are urged to ignore this notice.”

But in a swift brief response, the NSITF maintained its stance. In a counter-statement signed by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Alexandra Mede, the Fund stated:

“The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has taken note of the press release issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in reaction to our recent publication relating to plots referenced under file numbers MISC 54707 and MISC 54824.”

Reaffirming its earlier position, the Fund added: “The Fund reaffirms its position as stated in its previous publication and maintains full confidence that the appropriate authorities will resolve the matter in accordance with the law.”