NLC maintains Abure is authentic chairman of LP

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has again passed a vote of confidence on Julius Abure, maintaining he is the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

While the LP has been recently embroiled in a leadership crisis, the President of the NLC Joe Ajaero insists that Abure is the party’s chairman.

The NLC chief was speaking while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Well, Julius Abure remains the national chairman of the Labour Party. Nobody has conducted any convention,” he said Tuesday.

“There is no meeting nor NEC meeting called which NLC as trustees has attended where any officer has been removed.”

According to him, a convention will soon be held to elect new leaders.

“So, any distraction for people to perpetuate themselves in office is not acceptable to us. That is where we are and it is the position as of today,” he said.

“You can’t just wake up and say you have removed leaders. It is not acceptable to us! We should know but it does not mean leaders cannot be removed. Leaders can be removed any moment.”

An LP chieftain Lamidi Apapa had declared himself as the chairman of the party but the NLC says it does not recognise him.

He noted that even if Abure is removed, a NEC meeting must hold for another to take his place which was not the case with Apapa.

Away from the Labour Party leadership tussle, Ajaero also spoke about labour crises in the country.

The NLC boss faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its inability to address workers’ demands which he believes will give the incoming government much trouble.

“The Buhari administration, I think they tried their best in ensuring there is industrial harmony to the best of their capacity,” Ajaero added.

“But that capability was not enough. Most of the industrial disputes they treated were unfinished. ”

He said agreements signed with several unions are yet to be implemented.

“There is hardly any agreement that was conclusively decided. That is why I pity the incoming government because a lot of industrial crises seem to be looming,” he said.