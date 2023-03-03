NLC: Labour Party candidates must make Nigerian workers proud

By Joy Obakeye

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress has commended the performance of the Labour Party in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly, stressing that the party belongs to the workers and the candidates must make Nigerian proud.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, disclosed this during a working visit to the,

National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE),Steel and Engineering Workers Union of Nigeria (SEWUN), National Union of Food, Beverages & Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE)

Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Union of Air Transport at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) office, Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), and also National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE). In Lagos.

He explained that candidates who are on the platform of the labour party must meet with the NLC to receive the demands of the labour centre. “Their actions must reflect the ideology of the labour party,” he stressed.

“Nobody is telling the workers that the labour party belongs to them. The certificate of registration of labour party is in my office.”

According to him, even though the party did not win the presidential election, having some of its members represent workers at the National Assembly was one of its greatest achievements.

“Labour party performed creditably well in the presidential election. We have more Labour Party candidates elected into the National Assembly. We trust and believe that the candidates will prove themselves. We now have a voice in the Assembly”, he said.

Ajaero stressed that the country must exist as far as NLC is concerned, adding that they will make their position known to the newly elected president when inaugurated.

The NLC president also commended the newly elected federal lawmakers on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), saying that their emergence would give credence to anti-labour bills.

According to Ajaero, deliberations on the floor of both chambers of the National Assembly will be robust, as the candidates will contribute to improving the welfare of the masses.

“We score the LP high. It has performed creditably well. They have come up to be the voice of the masses. Even in the National assembly tomorrow, when they come up with anti-labour issues, we now have voices that can speak for us, they can stop any anti-labour bills. We are going to engage them to give them our charter of demands, while we do our union job,” he said.

Ajaero urged aggrieved parties to take their cases to the court of law. He said losers have the right to seek redress in court or even protest if they think that the contest was not transparent, free and fair.

The NLC, who promised that LP would be re-organised to take over leadership in the country, called on workers to be patient. For President-elect, he said the union would present to him its charter of demands, articulating and presenting the position of the NLC when he is eventually inaugurated

