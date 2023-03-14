NLC gives FG 7 days to end cash crunch, fuel scarcity

…laments govt’s undue interference in Congress’ affairs

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to resolve the twin lingering naira and and fuel scarcity in the country or risk a nationwide strike.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the NLC President, Comr Joe Ajaero, said that if government fails to address the situation by Wednesday, March 22, the Congress will have no other choice than to order its workers to stay at home as they can no longer suffer the burden of both the naira and fuel scarcity.

“The Congress wish to inform the federal government that we will no longer keep quiet to this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increase of petroleum products prices.

“On tce issue of cash crunch, the NLC is giving the federal government of Nigeria, the agencies of government, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, and top banking institutions, seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch.

“If they fail to do this, at the expiration of the seven days, the Congress will direct all its workers in the country to stay at home because it has become very difficult to even assess one naira to enter vehicles to workplace.

“It is difficult for even difficult to buy goods, especially from traders who don’t have bank accounts. This is the situation we have found ourselves.

“The federal government came out with the policy that even the old currency is still valid. What we have discovered is that even when the banks give you those old currencies, the traders are not accepting it. And even when you take it to the same banks, the banks are not accepting it either. We are being frustrated to a level that we can no longer keep quiet.” Ajaero said

The NLC President also accused some state governors of interfering in the affairs of the organised labour, saying many of them are insisting that some persons must be put as the congress state chairmen.

Ajaero, who cited Imo as where such development happened a few days ago, threatened that economic activities in the State would be paralysed for a long time if the State governor, Hope Uzodinma did not steer clear of the congress’ affairs in the State.

“In the last few days, you might have also noticed that the position of NLC, and the State council elections we had, there were some State governors who now decide who becomes States’ NLC Chairman in those States.

“At our delegate conference, we told you that some things are not known in this dispensation. That brings us to the state of things in Imo State where the governor openly challenged that everybody must step down for a particular candidate, and we told him that something like this doesn’t happen in a civilized society.

“Before now, our state secretariat in Imo State had been destroyed. When I say destroyed…, it is still there for anybody to go and see, destroyed by the thugs sent by the governor. The industrial action that we started in Imo State will be doubled in the coming days.

READ ALSO: 10th Senate will key into Tinubu’s youth-driven.

“CWC is equally being put on notice about what will befall that State unless the right thing is done. However, some elders from the state are engaging our council in Imo State.” he said

Speaking on the political situation in the country, the NLC President called in the political gladiators especially those that feel aggrieved following the outcome of the just concluded elections, to always carry the interest of the county in their hearts even as they seek justice.

“We are urging all gladiators to remember that the interest of this country is paramount to all of us and they should do everything reasonably possible to make sure that the system is maintained. The courts are there where they will take their matters to and we urge the courts to do justice to the issues brought to them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...