NLC gives FG 4 weeks to resolve tertiary education crisis

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a four-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to conclude all ongoing negotiations in the tertiary education sector or face a nationwide strike involving all workers and unions across the country.

Speaking at an emergency press briefing in Abuja after an extensive meeting with the leadership of all unions in the tertiary education sector, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the Congress resolved to work closely with the unions to ensure a lasting solution to the lingering problems bedeviling the sector.

According to Ajaero, the NLC will establish a framework for engagement with the government towards implementing all outstanding agreements and achieving sustainable funding of education in line with UNESCO’s recommendation of 25–26 percent budgetary allocation to the sector.

He said the plan also includes a review of wage structures, allowances, and respect for the principles of collective bargaining.

“The NLC, after extensive deliberation with the unions in the tertiary institutions on finding solutions to the perennial problems in that sector, decided to brief you that we have resolved, at the level of the NLC, to work with the unions to find a lasting solution on the problems that they have been facing all these years.

“We have decided to establish a framework for engagement towards implementation of outstanding agreements and sustainable funding of education, in line with UNESCO principles of 25–26 percent funding of education, review of wage structures and allowances in the tertiary institutions, and respect for collective bargaining,” Ajaero stated.

He faulted government officials for attending negotiation meetings without proper mandates, describing the practice as a major cause of prolonged disputes.

The labour leader expressed frustration over the government’s repeated failure to honour signed agreements, declaring that the practice will no longer be tolerated.

“Henceforth, nobody, the trade unions, either in the tertiary institutions or anywhere, will go into any meeting with government representatives who don’t have mandates.

“You go and finish a negotiation, you sign an agreement, and then you go back to the NECH. Never again. We will not condone this at all,” he said.

Ajaero disclosed that the NLC and the unions have agreed to set up a coordinated team and embark on a national campaign to press home their demands.

Speaking further, he stressed that the education crisis cannot be resolved in isolation, as it affects all sectors of the nation’s development.

“We have decided to give the federal government four weeks to conclude all negotiations in this sector. They have started talks with us, but the problem in this sector goes beyond us or one union. All other sectors, all other unions are equally involved,” he said.

Ajaero warned that if, after the four-week deadline, the negotiations are not concluded, the NLC organs would meet and declare a nationwide strike involving all workers and unions.

“The era of signing agreements and threatening the unions involved has come to an end,” Ajaero declared.

The NLC President also dismissed the government’s “no work, no pay” policy, describing it as unjust and counterproductive.

“The policy, the so-called policy of no work, no pay, will henceforth be no pay, no work. You can’t benefit from an action you instigated. Ninety percent of strike actions in Nigeria are caused by the government’s failure to honour agreements. You can’t refuse to obey agreements and punish the other party. So it’s a problem of cause and effect. The person who caused the problem will bear the consequences.”