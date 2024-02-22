NLC, DSS set to clash over planned nationwide protest

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) may be heading for collision over a planned two-day nationwide protest by the NLC.

The leadership of the NLC had signified its intention to mobilise for the protest on Wednesday March 27 and Thursday March 28.

The labour unions are protesting against the biting economic hardship and rising food prices which have precipitated mass hunger in the land.

But the DSS, in what appeared a subtle threat, has advised the NLC to shelve the planned protest “in the interest of peace and public order”.

In a statement on Wednesday by the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, the secret police organisation urged the labour unions to opt for dialogue and negotiation.

The DSS said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by sections of the organised labour to stage protests between 27th and 28th February, 2024 in parts of the country over sundry economic issues. While the Service recognises such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

READ ALSO: Why MSMEs are finding it difficult getting credit from..

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions. This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. The development, without doubt, will worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.

“It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt. So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties. They should, therefore, be given the chance to handle the challenges at hand.

“In this vein, citizens are encouraged to recognise that what remains unsolved in peace time, would not be attained in war-time. The timeless piece of the esteemed Poet, JP Clark, “The Casualties” is a resonating reminder to us on the possible dangers of escalated conflicts. In time of trouble, everyone will be a casualty.

“Also, ongoing wars in the global scene is a stark reminder of their catastrophic repercussions on the affected countries’ domestic environments thus, the critical need to protect and maintain our internal stability and unity. Those exploiting the fault lines in the country need to have a rethink as resort to negativities will endanger our peaceful coexistence with dire consequences.

“Similarly, parents and guardians are implored to exert authority in guiding their children and wards from inimical acts capable of jeopardising public safety and harmony. Additionally, all sectors, including political parties, opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non governmental bodies are called upon to eschew violence; demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in these challenging times. Making political capital out of the current situation or involving in divisive utterances at a time like this, will be of no benefit to any peace-loving Nigerian. Citizens are advised to be vigilant and not allow fifth columnists and hostile forces or agents to use them to destabilise the peace of the nation.

“The DSS stands opposed to violence as a means of settling our present day challenges, be they economic, political or otherwise. Accordingly, the Service will work with sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that lasting peace is maintained in the country”.

In a swift reaction, however, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, declared that the unions would go ahead with the protest.

Ajaero, in a statement on Wednesday, called on the DSS to arrest persons planning to use the opportunity of the scheduled protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence in the country.

The NLC President expressed shock that despite the Congress’ track record of organising several peaceful protests over the years, the DSS could could still nurse fears over the planned protest.

Ajaero insisted on going ahead with the planned protest, saying the NLC would not succumb to any blackmail by the DSS.

According to him, the protest is in the interest of all Nigerians, including those in the DSS.

Ajaero said, “We are concerned by the unsolicited advice of the Department of State Security to shelve our planned protest against the unprecedented high cost of living in spite of the indescribable suffering in the land, spiralling inflation, deepening poverty and the Naira at an exchange rate of N1,900 to the US Dollar.

“According to the Service, the planned protest should be shelved “in the interest of peace and public order”, pre-supposing that the action is intended to be violent and disruptive even when we have a history of peaceful protests.

“More worrying is the new role the Service has assigned to itself, the chief spokesperson of the government. According to the Service, “It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt, So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties”.

“We are equally worried that although the “Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence”, and yet have not executed the arrest of these elements.

“We are equally intrigued by the innuendos of the Service, their philosophy of “peace” and wild allegations and we want to reassure them that no one loves this country more than us and on our honour, we would never do anything that will compromisè its sovereignty or security.

“Having said this, we would not have ourselves blackmailed or lied against by the Service. Our protest is a peaceful one against the unpardonable cost of living of which the unserviced personnel of the Service are also victims. We can not fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that history will not forgive.” The statement reads in parts