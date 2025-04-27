NLC disowns “fake secretary,” declares Edo May Day parade unauthorized

…urges workers to shun Governor’s parade

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has disowned an unauthorized circular directing workers in Edo State to participate in a Governor’s parade on May 1st, 2025, describing the document as fraudulent and the issuer as an impostor.

The Congress urged workers to disregard the call and instead celebrate May Day independently within their union offices.

In a press statement issued by the Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Ismail Bello, the NLC said: “The attention of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been drawn to a duplicitous and unauthorized circular purportedly issued by an individual claiming to be the ‘Acting State Secretary’ of the NLC Edo State Council, directing workers to attend a Governor’s parade on May 1st, 2025.”

Reaffirming its earlier position, the Congress emphasized that its directive issued on April 22, 2025, remains valid. “Affiliates in Edo State are to commemorate the 2025 May Day independently in their respective union offices, in line with Congress’s efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state council,” the statement declared.

The NLC made it clear that there is no such position as “Acting State Secretary” in its organizational structure.

“The individual behind this circular is an impostor, and his motives are highly questionable. We urge workers and the public to disregard this fraudulent document. He clearly neither works for the NLC nor for the workers,” Comrade Bello stated.

Addressing concerns about leadership in the state, the Congress said: “We reiterate that Comrade Bernard Joman Egwakhide is not known in any of our statutes or records as the Chairman of NLC in Edo State. When there is a change in the components of NLC’s Edo State Council leadership, members of the public and our social partners would be informed accordingly.”

The NLC further reminded workers of the significance of May Day, asserting that it is fundamentally a workers’ event, not a government celebration.

“No worker is under any compulsion to attend any government-organized parade. Threats of sanctions for non-attendance are null, void, and a blatant unacceptable intimidation tactic,” the statement warned.

Emphasizing the independence of trade unions, Bello said: “Trade unions are independent organizations that function in line with the dictates of their rules free from any external interference. We will take all measures to defend our independence and will stand firmly with workers of Edo State unconditionally.”

The NLC however, reiterated its commitment to resolving the ongoing crisis within the Edo State Council and ensuring that May Day celebrations remain focused on workers’ rights and unity.

“NLC reaffirms its commitment to resolving the Edo State Council crisis and ensuring a united, worker-centric celebration of May Day,” the statement read.