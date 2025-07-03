NLC demands end to child labour, exploitation in informal economy

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has renewed its call for urgent action to eliminate child labour and exploitation in Nigeria’s informal economy, declaring that millions of children remain trapped in hazardous and unjust conditions across farms, markets, and workshops.

Delivering a goodwill message at the commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour in Abuja, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, lamented the continued denial of education and safe childhood for many Nigerian children.

Speaking on the 2025 theme, “Progress is Clear, But There is More to Do: Let’s Speed Up Efforts”, Ajaero acknowledged that while some progress has been recorded, much more remains to be done.

He however, warned that the rate of policy implementation and intervention still lags behind the worsening realities of child labour.

Ajaero highlighted the efforts of the NLC and its affiliates, noting that the labour movement has remained consistent in its commitment to eradicating child labour.

Through partnerships with the International Labour Organization’s ACCEL Africa Project and the Federal Ministry of Labour, Ajaero noted that the NLC has trained union leaders, identified child labour hotspots, and facilitated the withdrawal of children from exploitative conditions.

“Today, as we reflect on the progress made in the fight to eliminate child labour, we must equally confront the harsh reality: that millions of Nigerian children are still out of school and trapped in exploitative labour, on our streets, in our farms, markets, and workshops.”

“Indeed, we have made strides in policy, in awareness, and in pockets of successful interventions. But the task before us remains urgent and unfinished. The truth is that the rate of interventions and policy evolutions lag behind the rate of exacerbation of the issues around child labour. This gaps most of the time gives the wrong impression; that nothing is being done.

“The NLC and its affiliates have remained consistent in their commitment to the eradication of child labour in Nigeria. We have worked tirelessly through campaigns, workplace monitoring, education programmes, and policy advocacy, to ensure that every Nigerian child has the right to a childhood free from exploitation, with access to quality education and safety.

“Through initiatives like the ILO’s ACCEL Africa Project and our collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, we have trained union leaders, identified child labour hotspots, supported the withdrawal of children from exploitative conditions, and advocated for stronger social protection for vulnerable families. However, we need more assistance from our stakeholders to ensure that we are able to tackle the menace of child Labour in Nigeria.”

However, the NLC President stressed that entrenched challenges such as poverty, inequality, weak enforcement of laws, and underfunded education continue to drive child labour.

The root causes of child labour, poverty, inequality, weak enforcement of labour laws, and underfunded public education persist. As trade unions, we understand that child labour is both a labour issue and a social justice issue. We can not build decent work in Nigeria while children are forced to work and not just work but to work under inhumane and unsafe conditions.” he said.

Issuing a renewed call to action, Ajaero urged government at all levels to implement and enforce the Child Rights Act nationwide and expand social protection for vulnerable families.

“Ensure that no child is denied access to free and quality basic education,” he emphasized.

Speaking further, he also called on employers to take responsibility in eliminating child labour across both formal and informal sectors.

“Uphold due diligence in eliminating child labour from your supply chains,” Ajaero urged.

To the trade union family, he charged members to intensify efforts in identifying, reporting, and resisting child labour in high-risk sectors such as agriculture, domestic work, street vending, and artisanal mining.

Communities and the general public were not left out. “Let us speak up for the voiceless. Let us say with one voice: ‘No child should work at the cost of their education and future,’” he said.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress remains unwavering in its resolve to end child labour in all its forms. When a child is at work, we steal not only their future but also that of the nation, and that is one of the ways nations fail,” Ajaero concluded.

“Let us therefore speed up our efforts. Let us protect childhood. Let us protect the future.”