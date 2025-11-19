NLA unveils 2025 Library Week, calls for action on cultural preservation

The Nigerian Library Association (NLA) has announced the commencement of the 2025 Library Week, a national celebration aimed at promoting the role of libraries in safeguarding the country’s diverse cultural heritage.

The event, themed “Libraries and Cultural Heritage,” will run from 17 to 21 November 2025.

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Monday, Lawal Umar, president of the association, said this year’s theme was chosen to draw attention to the place of libraries in preserving Nigeria’s identity.

“I feel highly honoured and proud to announce the commencement of the celebration of the 2025 Library Week,” Umar said. “This year’s theme is strategically chosen to illuminate and highlight the indispensable role that libraries play in preserving, promoting, documenting and sharing Nigeria’s rich and multifaceted cultural heritage.”

He said cultural heritage remains central to Nigeria’s social and economic development, noting that traditions, languages, customs, religion, arts and historical knowledge provide a foundation for unity and innovation.

“Cultural heritage is the foundation of Nigeria’s social and economic progress,” he said. “Protecting this heritage fosters national unity, enhances understanding, boosts tourism and encourages creativity and innovation.”

Umar added that libraries serve as custodians of the country’s historical memory, safeguarding archival materials, manuscripts and oral histories that might otherwise be lost.

“Libraries stand at the forefront of this cultural preservation effort,” he said. “By providing access to cultural resources, libraries empower citizens with knowledge and awareness of their heritage. They also promote lifelong learning and intercultural dialogue.”

He argued that strengthening libraries has wider national benefits, including civic literacy, transparency and a more politically informed society.

“Investing in our libraries is a direct positive investment in Nigeria’s long-term socio-economic and political stability,” he said.

The NLA president called on state chapters, public libraries, academic institutions, school libraries and special libraries to organise activities such as cultural talk shows, exhibitions, community rallies and guided heritage tours during the week-long celebration.

“I hereby issue a strong call to all NLA state chapters across the federation to mobilise their members and communities to participate actively in the 2025 Library Week,” he said.

Umar also appealed to Nigerians—including students, educators, researchers, parents, private organisations and government agencies—to support libraries by visiting, donating cultural materials or engaging with library activities.

“We urge you to visit a library, consider donating relevant cultural materials, or rediscover the profound wealth of knowledge preserved within its walls,” he said.

He further expressed appreciation to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her support toward the completion of the National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her uncommon passion and love demonstrated towards the completion of the National Library building,” he said.

Umar said the association remains committed to ensuring that libraries continue to preserve history and enrich the country’s cultural landscape.