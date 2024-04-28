Nkem Owoh: From engineering to humour merchandising

How did an engineer by training become the poster boy of humour in Nollywood? Talent in a raw form! Here is the story of a man who from a lowly role as a writer on the set of ‘New Masquerade, become one of the most recognisable actors in Africa.

BY OGAH MARY

He is a deliberately awkward comedian who creates with anything within reach. With his creative skills and biting humour, Nkem Owoh holds the prize as the king in the comedy genre. Over the years, he has done well as an unmatched comic actor and provocative performer in the movie industry. For many years now, he has kept many lovers of his unique comedy laughing and even asking for more. All over Nigeria, Owoh is well known for his clowning, miming and physical stunts, and these have now defined his life as a comedian.

But he is more than just a local champion in his field. In 2003, he took his exhilarating humour to the United Kingdom with Osuofia in London, a highly successful Nigerian comedy movie produced and directed by Kingsley Ogoro.

For Owoh, humour is second nature; he loves and lives it.

This love affair began many years ago in Enugu, Enugu State where he received his primary and secondary education. He later proceeded to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State where he got a degree in Engineering. As an undergraduate, Owoh was a very active student who made impact as a campus clown.

But after graduation, he shunned engines, machines, structures, designs and everything engineering. Rather, he pitched his tent among artistes and other categories of people in the creative chain. Osuofia, as he is fondly called, continues to grow in stature and relevance in the movie industry.

But his activities and unique comedy did not go unnoticed in high places. At some point, he stepped on powerful toes with his suggestive song, I Go Chop Your Dollar, a biting comedy and the theme song of the movie, The Master. In this controversial film, Owoh performs the role of a scammer, one of the major characters in an evocative and condescending manner believed to have glamorized crime. Unfortunately, the consequences were immediate and dire. This song which was very popular among young people and lovers of his art was summarily banned by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Owoh moved on but soon encountered more road blocks in his artistic journey through life. However, he remains a survivor.

Despite the unfortunate experience of his arrest in Amsterdam during a musical tour and his kidnap saga, he stands out as the ultimate humour man and a jolly good fellow. Everyone remembers him for his role in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s famous book, Things Fall Apart in 1987. Owoh is also a principal actor in Rattlesnake, Ukwa, Big Man…Big Trouble, Onye-Eze, Fake Doctor, Long John, Police Officer, American Visa and hundreds of other appearances across genres.

Owoh who is a recipient of many awards holds the Africa Movie Academy Award for the Best Actor in a leading Role for his performance in Stronger than Pain.

