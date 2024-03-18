NJC alleges bid by fraudsters to defraud retired judicial officers

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has raised the alarm over alleged incessant bids by a group of fraudsters to defraud retired judicial officers across the country.

The Council claimed that the alleged fraudsters have been bombarding its retired judicial officers with phone calls demanding for various sums of money to help them fast track payment of their retirement benefits.

The NJC, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by its Director of Information, Soji Oye, dissociated itself from the actions of the alleged fraudsters and pleaded with retired judicial officers not to fall victim to the fraudsters.

The statement read, “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to the incessant phone calls being made to retired judicial officers by some unscrupulous individuals demanding payments to fast track the processing of their retirement benefits.

“The National Judicial Council by this medium, informs retired judicial officers and members of the public to disregard such phone calls as NJC would never demand money from any judicial officer to fast track the payment of his retirement benefit.

“The public is hereby advised to be wary of and report such calls to the pensions department of the Council for appropriate action.”