NIWA removes wrecks on Lagos Island waterway, give owners 2 weeks ultimatum for proof of ownership

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has given owners of partially submerged and submerged wrecks along the Lagos inland waterways two weeks to come forward with proof of ownership of such wrecks, along with valid documents and a work plan for their removal.

Failure to comply within this timeframe may result in the Authority removing the wrecks in the interest of navigation.

This disclosure was made in a public notice issued recently. The wrecks are located in Kirikiri, Ilashe, and other areas along the Lagos waterways.

Checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that two wrecks are already submerged at the Peace and Love Jetty in Ilashe, while two partially submerged wrecks are located at Kirikiri waterways.

Additionally, a partially submerged wreck was identified by the Authority in the Ibashe area of the Lagos waterways, and another was identified in the inland waters near Emeka Orumba Street, Volkswagen, Lagos.

NIWA, asserting its powers to cause the removal of such wrecks, stated, “The Management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) wishes to inform members of the public and owners of submerged and partially submerged wrecks located within the jurisdiction of the Federal Navigable Waterways of Lagos State, Nigeria, as identified below, to come with documents of proof of ownership along with a work plan for the removal of such wreck within two weeks of this publication to General Manager (Marine) through the Area Manager, Lagos Area Office of NIWA. Otherwise, in the interest of navigation, the Authority shall cause the said wrecks to be removed in full compliance with the powers and functions granted to it under the NIWA Establishment Act, CAP N47 LFN 2004.”

