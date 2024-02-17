NIWA MD vows to enhance Lokoja river port, staff welfare

Mr Bola Oyebamiji, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has promised to build on the progress made at the Lokoja River Port in Kogi, to enhance inland waterways.

Oyebamiji also vowed to ensure that the welfare of members of staff of the authority, received the desired boost for enhanced productivity toward economic growth and development.

He made the remarks at a familiarisation tour of NIWA’s facilities in Lokoja on Friday.

He said the Lokoja River Port was so crucial to the authority, especially in boosting the economic viability of the confluence state and Nigeria as a whole.

READ ALSO: Light House Pictures, Anthill Studios to release

According to him, the facility tour at Jamata Port, Lokoja, is very important, especially in assessing its state or condition for immediate action and improvement.

Oyebamiji who also visited the NIWA Lokoja Area office to inspect the Dockyard facilities, promised to give all necessary support to the workshop to keep it functional.

The NIWA boss challenged members of staff of the dockyard to step up their game at meeting up their revenue target to help boost the authority’s revenue base and growth.

“If you step up your collection and meet your revenue target, I assure you I have no option than to look into your welfare as dedicated staff,” he pledged.

Earlier, the Area Manager, Mr Titus Adoga, who took the the NIWA boss round the dockyard facilities, said that they fabricated boats’ engine parts and accessories for effective maintenance.

Similarly, during an interactive meeting with the general staff of the headquarters in Lokoja, the managing director encouraged them to work hard to give their best to the authority.

He added: “I’m ready to give utmost priority to staff training and welfare for enhanced productivity and growth.”

Responding, Mr Suleiman Danjuma, Chairman, Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association (NMNO/WTSSA), commended the NIWA boss for his good leadership qualities, especially the interactive meeting, which brought members of staff closer to the management.

Danjuma said such initiative would go a long way in boosting the morale of the staff.

He, however, pledged the staffers’ loyalty and confidence in the managing director’s leadership style to take NIWA to greater heights.