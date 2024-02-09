NIWA embarks on monitoring surveillance to ensure safety, secure environment

By Temitope Adebayo

The Lagos Area of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has recently embarked on a waterfront monitoring surveillance along Bojije-Epe route along the Lagos waterways.

Speaking after the surveillance tour, the Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, explained that the surveillance was carried out to ensure the safety of all users along the route and maintain a secure environment.

“We strive to promote responsible maritime practices and enforce compliance by assessing activities. Our overarching goal is to protect the environment by managing environmental risks and promoting sustainable practices.

READ ALSO: Certificate Racketeering: Reps probe MDAs

“Furthermore, we aim to optimise navigation by evaluating infrastructure to improve efficiency. We have enhanced surveillance to enable swift emergency response and gather real-time data to inform management decisions.

“We value our stakeholders’ feedback and strive to engage them in our continuous improvement efforts. We will continue to ensure regulatory adherence in order to maintain a standardised environment and prevent illegal activities that could compromise security.

“Finally, during the surveillance monitoring, we identified vulnerabilities and we will improve response plans to improve emergency preparedness. We remain committed to our mission and will continue to pursue excellence in our service delivery,” Braimah stated.