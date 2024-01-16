NITDA reviews ICT service providers guidelines for MDAs

By Motolani Oseni

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Guidelines for Registration of ICT Service Providers/Contractors, designed to streamline the process for the delivery of IT services to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the federal government.

Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, Hadiza Umar, in a statement, said these guidelines, initially issued in 2018, have outlined the registration process for indigenous IT service providers that guarantees the delivery of high-quality IT projects to the federal government, uphold the highest standards of professionalism in IT services, and nourish the growth of local IT companies, all in adherence to the relevant Presidential Executive Orders.

She said “since the issuance of the guidelines, the Agency has identified the need to improve the efficiency in the process of registration, promote indigenous IT service provision, and ensure competent vendors are engaged for IT service delivery to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria. This is in line with the present administration’s drive to ensure collective prosperity through efficiency and innovation.

She pointed out that the review, which will result in the amendment of the guidelines, will create opportunities for more digital services to be provided by Nigerian companies while strengthening the ease of doing business for IT service providers.

“It is the desire of NITDA to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the use of Information Technology to enhance and simplify their daily activities, especially service delivery by government and other institutions.

“In view of this, the agency kindly invites the public to provide their comments, inputs, and feedback on or before the Sunday 21st January 2024,” she added.