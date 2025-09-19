NIS unveils centralised passport system with 5,000 daily capacity

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a centralised passport personalisation system that can produce up to 5,000 passports daily.

This is a sharp increase from the previous 250–300 capacity spread across multiple centres.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the development on Thursday during an inspection of the new Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

He described the initiative as a “game-changing reform” for passport processing in Nigeria.

“For the first time in 62 years, NIS is operating a single central passport production hub. This project is 100 per cent ready, and it will allow Nigeria to be more productive and efficient in delivering passport services,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the new system would enable the NIS to meet daily demands within just four to five hours of operation.

“We promised two-week delivery, and we’re now pushing for one week. Automation and optimisation are crucial for keeping this promise to Nigerians,” he added.

He noted that the centralised process, in line with global standards, would enhance uniformity and improve the integrity of Nigerian travel documents worldwide.

According to him, the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, boosting capacity and driving a culture of efficiency across the passport system.

The development comes a few weeks after the federal government approved an upward review of passport application fees, effective September 1, 2025.

Under the new structure, a 32-page passport with five-year validity will cost ₦100,000, while a 64-page passport with 10-year validity will be issued at ₦200,000.

The NIS clarified that the adjustment applies only to applications made in Nigeria. Fees for Nigerians in the diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for a 32-page passport and $230 for the 64-page option.