NIS recue 6 human trafficking victims in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Jigawa Command, said it rescued six victims of human trafficking in the state.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr Ahmed Bagari, told newsmen in Dutse on Monday that the victims were rescued by men of the command on Sunday.

Bagari, represented by DCI Muhammad Yako, said the victims were rescued at about 6:30 p.m. in an uncompleted building in Babura town, headquarters of Babura Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the victims, aged between 20 and 35, were intercepted while on their way to Libya en route Niger Republic.

The comptroller added that the victims, five females and a male are from Oyo and Nassarawa states.

According to him, none of the rescued victims was in possession of any travel document and no incriminating items were found on them during interrogation.

“The victims were rescued on Sunday, the 1st January, 2023 on their way to Niger Republic en route Libya.

“The victims are made up of five females and one male that hailed from Oyo state; only one of them is from Nasarawa State.

The victims are as follows: Olalekan A. Alabi, aged 35; Kehinde adetunde, 26; Afolabi ajibola, 24; Adedoyin Adetoji, 20; Olawuyi Mose bolatimoyo, 35 and Blessing John, 22.

"The victims were rescued in an uncompleted building in Babura town which we believe they were kept by a syndicate," the comptroller said.

He added that the NIS Comptroller-General, Mr Idris Jere, had directed that the victims be handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further action.

According to him, Jere also advised parents, guardians and the general public to desist from sending their children or wards abroad for non-existing greener pastures.

“Nigeria is far better than the so called greener pastures abroad in terms of freedom and other expectations. It is important to advise parents and guardians and the general public to watch over their children or wards and instill patriotism in them to stay in their country of origin and build it to greater heights.

“This non-existing greener pastures abroad deprives them of their freedom and exposes them to slavery, forced labour, organ harvest and death in the desert and at the sea, en route to their destination,” Bagari said.

He further urged the general public to exercise their civic responsibilities by reporting cases of human trafficking and other related criminal acts to the nearest security agencies.

