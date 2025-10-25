NIS launches cybersecurity drive to safeguard national identity, migration data

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has unveiled a nationwide cybersecurity campaign aimed at protecting Nigeria’s digital identity, migration data, and critical information systems from growing cyber threats.

The initiative marks a strategic step in fortifying the nation’s digital borders and enhancing public trust in government data systems.

At the launch of the 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign themed “Securing Our World: Building a Cyber-Ready Nigeria Immigration Service,” the NIS emphasized the need for a united effort among security agencies, technology experts, and development partners to strengthen national cyber defenses.

Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, represented by the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Works and Logistics, A.J. Umanah, noted that cybercrime has evolved beyond a technical challenge, warning that it now poses a direct threat to governance, economic stability, and national security.

She said the Service’s latest campaign reflects its commitment to building a cyber-resilient institution capable of defending sensitive migration and identity data belonging to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

“The rise of cyber threats in recent years has shown that cybersecurity is not just a technical concern. It is a national security issue, an economic priority, and a moral obligation to protect the trust of citizens,” she said.

Umanah said the global escalation of cyber attacks targeting identity and migration data has made it imperative for Nigeria to build a cyber-ready immigration service, capable of defending its digital assets and the personal information of millions of citizens.

She noted that the Immigration Service sits at the heart of Nigeria’s national identity management and border security system, handling vast databases of personal, biometric and travel information.

“Our databases hold critical information on the movement, identity and statehood of millions of people. A single breach could have far-reaching consequences for national security, international relations, and citizen trust,” Umanah cautioned.

The DCG observed that with the digitization of core operations such as the e-Passport, e-Visa, and e-Border Management platforms, cybersecurity has become central to Nigeria’s sovereignty and border integrity.

She said the Service’s strategic creation of an ICT and Cybersecurity Directorate, led by DCG Augusta Obianunu, has strengthened institutional readiness and placed digital defense at the heart of immigration management.

While commending the Service’s digital transformation, Umanah stressed that technology alone cannot guarantee safety, insisting that the human factor remains the most effective line of defense.

“Every officer, regardless of rank or post, is a potential gatekeeper, or a weak link, in the chain of security. Integrity in the digital domain is as important as integrity at the border post,” she said.

She urged all formations of the NIS to mainstream cybersecurity awareness into their daily operations, internal audits, and staff briefings, while enforcing compliance with data protection policies and responsible digital conduct.

“Let this seminar not be a routine event, but a turning point. Cybersecurity is no longer an ICT issue; it is a collective operational mandate,” she added.

The NIS, according to Umanah, is implementing a five-point strategic plan to achieve a cyber-resilient system. These include strengthening internal cybersecurity governance and compliance mechanisms; building capacity through continuous ICT and operational training; deepening inter-agency collaboration, especially with the defense and security sectors; investing in secure digital infrastructure that meets international standards; and, institutionalizing data protection and privacy compliance in line with national and global frameworks.

Umanah emphasized that cyber threats do not respect geographic or institutional boundaries, calling for a united front across government, academia and the private sector.

“Together, we are building not just a smarter country, but a safer one,” she declared.

Earlier in her remarks, DCG Augusta Obanime, head of the ICT and Cybersecurity Directorate, said the growing sophistication of cyber attacks demands a culture of constant vigilance across all levels of government.

She said participants would be equipped with practical skills in cyber hygiene, threat analysis, forensics and digital ethics, empowering officers to act as first responders in detecting and mitigating cyber risks.

“Cyber threats are growing every day. We must foster the culture of cyber vigilance and responsible data use across the Service,” she said.

The 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign is part of Nigeria’s participation in the Global Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and will feature workshops, simulations and training sessions across NIS formations nationwide to strengthen national identity protection and digital resilience.