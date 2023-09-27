NIS, GMRI, UNESC, others mull concerted efforts in tackling migration problems

In response to the growing migration problems in Nigeria, the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Global Migration Research Institute, USA, GMRI and UNESC Foundation, have called for concerted efforts to address the root causes of migration and ensure the well-being of Nigerian citizens.

Migration has become a pressing issue in Nigeria, with a significant number of its citizens seeking better opportunities abroad. Many Nigerians embark on dangerous journeys across the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, often falling prey to human traffickers and facing harsh conditions in transit countries.

These stakeholders made the call at the ongoing two-day workshop on migration, with the theme: “Tackling Migration as a diverse problem for sustainable growth and social progress, held at the International Conference Center, ICC, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The event was jointly organized by the Global Migration Research Institute (GMRI), the Universal Migration Enlightenment Centre (UMEC), and the UNESC Foundation in Abuja.

Speaking, the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola, disclosed that at least 1.3 million Nigerians are currently facing challenges due to irregular migration.

She further pointed out that despite these struggles, the country received a significant $21.9 billion in remittances from abroad in 2022, highlighting the paradox of migration.

“It is on record that at least 1.3 million Nigerians face challenges due to irregular migration. Just yesterday, 160 stranded Nigerians were returned from Libya.

“Currently, more than 6,500 stranded Nigerians await repatriation from Libya under the IOM’s Humanitarian Repatriation Fund,” Wura-Ola said.

She went on to detail the threats posed by irregular migration, stating that it often leads to human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and employer maltreatment.

Furthermore, she added, irregular migrants frequently become victims of kidnapping, child exploitation, medical risks, organ harvesting, social and financial risks, and even death.

“irrespective of the country, if laws are violated, the irregular migrants have no choice but to accept the treatment meted out to them,” Wura-Ola added

Earlier, the President of the Global Migration Research Institute (GMRI), and UNESC Foundation, Dr. Williams Azuma Ijoma, stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to address the migration crisis.

He emphasized the need to establish strong communication channels with Nigerian embassies to ensure timely assistance, reliable information, and greater protection for those in distress.

While he commended government’s efforts in combating trafficking, he emphasized the need for data accuracy and effective policy implementation.

He said: “Firstly, we need to emphasize the importance of comprehensive data collection and analysis. Accurate and up-to-date data is essential to understand the patterns, causes, and consequences of migration. It will enable us to develop evidence-based policies and programs that can effectively manage migration flows, protect vulnerable individuals, and allocate resources appropriately.

“Therefore, the Nigerian government should invest in strengthening data collection mechanisms and encourage research institutions to contribute towards a robust knowledge base on migration.

“Secondly, we ought to prioritize the implementation and enforcement of existing policies and laws. While the Nigerian government has formulated several policies related to migration, their effectiveness relies heavily on their implementation.

“Concrete steps need to be taken to ensure that these policies are effectively enforced at all levels, leaving no room for gaps or weaknesses. This includes collaborating with relevant agencies to combat human trafficking and irregular migration while providing support and protection to victims.

“Furthermore, it is vital that we establish partnerships and strengthen cooperation with other nations and international organizations. Migration is a global issue that requires collective action and joint responsibilities. By enhancing collaborations, we can share experiences, best practices, and resources, leading to more effective migration management.”