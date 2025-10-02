NIS begins clampdown on foreign nationals over visa violations

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched enforcement operations against foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas or breached entry conditions.

Akinsola Akinlabi, NIS spokesperson, announced the move in a statement late Tuesday, noting that it follows the expiration of a five-month amnesty period that ran from May 1 to September 30.

The window had allowed affected foreigners to regularise their status without penalties.

“With the expiration of the amnesty period… enforcement actions will commence nationwide against foreign nationals who have overstayed their visa or violated their entry conditions,” Akinlabi said.

“The amnesty applies to the following categories: Foreign nationals with Expired Visa on Arrival (VoA); Holders of Expired Single and Multiple-Entry Visas. Individuals with an Expired Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), where renewal has exceeded 30 days post-expiration,” he added.

Violators will face sanctions including removal, payment of overstay penalties, and possible restrictions from re-entering Nigeria.

Penalties include $15 per day for each day overstayed or a two-year entry ban for foreigners with less than three months overstay.

Offenders with three months to one year overstay risk removal, a $15 daily fine, or a five-year ban, while those exceeding one year face removal and either a 10-year or permanent entry ban.

Akinlabi said the NIS remains committed to lawful migration, national security, and transparent immigration processes.