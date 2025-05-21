NIPR engages traditional rulers as Annual General Meeting commences

By Owen Akenzua

The president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations NIPR, Dr. Neliaku, has emphasized that public relations is about promoting peace, building relationships, and networking.

He made the remarks at a stakeholders’ roundtable with traditional rulers in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State as part of the Annual General Meeting of the Institute which kicked off on Monday. Dr. Neliaku encouraged traditional rulers to mentor the youth, urging them to guide them in using their time wisely and recognizing them as valuable assets. He also expressed gratitude to the government.

The chairman of the event, Chief Moses Ekpo fnipr, former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, emphasized the importance of regular engagement with traditional rulers to leverage PR tools for effective leadership.

The Akwa Ibom State commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, urged traditional rulers to utilize PR as a tool, highlighting their crucial role in communicating the needs of the people.

READ ALSO: Enugu Police Uncover Arms, Ammunition In Native Doctor’s Shrine

Also, the President of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence Dr. Solomon Etuk, commended the meeting and urged all traditional rulers to take charge of their communities, utilizing the experience gained from the discussion.

In his lecture, Pastor Francis Asu fnipr, chairman of NIPR Rivers state chapter, reiterated the significance of traditional rulers’ responsibilities as custodians and guides, emphasizing that their roles cannot be overstated.

He emphasized that traditional rulers require relationship management skills to navigate their roles effectively.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of training leaders and palace staff to deliver on their leadership mandates. He also highlighted the challenges faced by traditional rulers, including balancing traditional and modern rules, and preserving traditional practices in the face of modernity.

Also, Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka of Nestle Nigeria Ltd outlined the three essential elements of a strong reputation as visionary leadership, cultural custodianship, and partnership building.

She also emphasized the significance of reputation building, which she noted is developed over time through effective means.