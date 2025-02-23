NIPCO Gas converts 15,000 CNG vehicles, unveils investment plans

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

NIPCO Gas Limited has called for a robust industry-wide collaboration to develop the country’s gas utilisation strategy as enunciated by current administration’s commitment to sustain energy efficiency and enhance economic development.

The company, which pioneered private sector initiative in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) drive, said, private-publication sector collaboration will help to improve current investment in gas utilization.

The managing director/CEO) of the company, Nagendra Verma, while reviewing activities in the sub-sector in Lagos on Friday, shared the remarkable progress of NIPCO Gas Ltd in recent months, especially its dedicated investment in the CNG space as an alternative fuel.

Verma said, the NIPCO Gas Ltd, has sustained collaboration with NNPC Limited and the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) to expand CNG stations, conversion workshops and availability of CNG kits across Nigeria. This commitment, he said, underscores its vision of providing cleaner, more affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

“We are proud to announce that NIPCO Gas Ltd has been awarded Gas Distribution Licenses (GDL) by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Government,” he stressed.

The exclusivity period of 25 years granted under these licenses prevents infrastructure duplication, ensuring efficiency and national resource optimization, he added.

The Gas Distribution Licenses Awarded to NIPCO Gas Ltd, include; Ibadan Axis (Ogere-Ibadan-Oluyole-Olorisaoko-Asejire-Ajoda) – NIPCO Gas/NGML, Benin City – NIPCO Gas, Lekki Free Trade Zone – NIPCO Gas/NGML

Kara-Sagamu-Abeokuta-Ibadan Axis (Sagamu Interchange-Ibafo-Isheri-Otedola Bridge) – NIPCO Gas/NGML.

With these awards, NIPCO Gas Ltd now stands as Nigeria’s largest indigenous licensed gas distribution company.

This achievement according to the MD, is a testament to its unwavering commitment and the continuous support of stakeholders like you.

“Our operational performance has been exceptional, with significant strides in supply chain efficiency, expansion of CNG infrastructure, customer satisfaction, and an increased market share.

“We have successfully commissioned several CNG stations across Abuja, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, and Akwa Ibom states. Our joint venture with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) has strengthened industrial gas supply, particularly in the Lekki and Lagos-Ibadan corridors.”

He went further to say that the NIPCO Gas has entered into agreement with Delta State very recently to construct CNG station and CNG conversion workshop initially in Asaba.

“We are hoping to increase the number of CNG stations and conversion workshops in Delta State with the support of government. Delta State has provided the land for this facility, which is very proactive and welcoming stel taken by them. We are sure, with such type of public private partnership, it will provide speed to the Presidential CNG initiative.”

On CNG adoption and accessibility, he said the company is actively working with PCNGI to increase the availability of CNG conversion kits and workshops. To him, “By forging partnerships with local and international suppliers, we are committed to making conversion kits more affordable and efficient. Educating Nigerians on the benefits and safety of CNG remains our top priority, and we count on the media to play a pivotal role in this effort.”